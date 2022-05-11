New Fortress Energy and Gasunie sign FSRU charter agreement

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has announced that it has executed a binding agreement to charter a FSRU to N. V. Nederlandse Gasunie (Gasunie). The five-year FSRU charter agreement will begin 3Q22 and provide storage and regasification capacity for Gasunie’s new LNG import terminal in the port Eemshaven, the Netherlands. The Eems Energy Terminal will in total add approximately 8 billion m3/y of new regasification capacity for NW Europe, with expected start-up 3Q22. This new terminal capacity will increase energy security for the Netherlands and create sufficient LNG import capacity to meet the country’s gas needs without relying on pipeline imports, including gas from Russia.

“We are pleased to be working with Gasunie […] to add LNG import capacity and strengthen the energy security of the Netherlands and surrounding countries,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “We look forward to a successful, long-term partnership with Gasunie, and see other areas for collaboration to enhance energy security and accelerate the energy transition in Europe.”

Ulco Vermeulen, Member of the Executive Board of Gasunie, is pleased with the co-operation with NFE: “This decisive co-operation with NFE enables us to increase the security of supply of natural gas in the Netherlands from Eemshaven (Northern Netherlands) as early as this autumn. This new terminal capacity will increase energy security for the Netherlands and North-West Europe and create additional LNG import capacity to reduce dependence on Russian gas. With this expansion of the terminal, we will be able to facilitate the high demand for LNG supply in the market in the next five years,” said Vermeulen.

The chartered FSRU will provide storage capacity of approximately 170 000 m3 of LNG with peak regasification of 900 million ft3/d. NFE’s FSRU will work in tandem with a third party’s FSRU to provide up to 8 billion m3/y of total regas capacity. The vessel will provide a core component of Gasunie’s Eems Energy Terminal which will immediately address the urgent energy security needs of the Netherlands and surrounding region as the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security continues to implement the 25 March joint statement by Presidents Biden and von der Leyen.

The binding FSRU charter agreement is subject to the execution of definitive documentation which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.