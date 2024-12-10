EGAS signs regasification service agreement with New Fortress Energy

As part of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company’s (EGAS) strategy to secure natural gas supplies and support various economic sectors in Egypt while ensuring the sustainability of local market needs, EGAS signed an agreement on 5 December 2024 with the US-based company New Fortress Energy to lease a second FSRU. The unit will receive, store, regasify, and deliver LNG to the national gas grid.

The agreement was signed by Yassin Mohamed, EGAS Executive Managing Director, and Christopher Giuna, Authorised Signatory.

The signing ceremony was attended by Asad Imran Senior Vice President, Chartering and Commercial Shipping, Osama El-Salmonoid, EGAS Vice President for Operations and Networks; Ashraf Habib, Vice President for Internal Trade and Economic Affairs and Supervisor of Foreign Trade and Financial Affairs; Hany Allam; and Mohamed El-Tarras, Assistant Chairman for Contracts.

This agreement reflects the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ commitment to meeting the growing domestic demand for natural gas, especially during peak summer periods, and aligns with directives to ensure stable electricity supplies from natural gas.

Moreover, the second FSRU is equipped with cutting-edge technology, boasting a storage capacity of 160 000 m3 of LNG and a regasification capacity of up to 750 million ft3/d. The unit will be stationed at the SUMED in Ain Sokhna, with operations expected to commence in 2H25. This project will bolster Egypt’s natural gas infrastructure and contribute to the stability and sustainability of gas supplies.

It is worth mentioning that New Fortress Energy, a leading US-based company, specialises in innovative and efficient energy solutions, focusing on LNG technologies and sustainable energy development. The company is renowned for providing reliable and cost-effective energy solutions, making it a strategic partner in Egypt’s energy sector.