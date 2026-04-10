Viva Energy’s proposed gas terminal receives federal environmental approval

On 1 April 2026, Viva Energy’s proposed gas terminal in Geelong received formal approval under the Federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

Viva Energy welcomes the Environment Minister’s EPBC approval, that recognises the proposed LNG terminal can proceed, subject to conditions, with acceptable environmental effects.

The approval follows the Victorian government’s positive assessment of an environment effects statement for this vital energy infrastructure project in May 2025.

Viva Energy’s planned gas terminal at Geelong Refinery Pier is Victoria’s best and most advanced project, capable of delivering a reliable supply to replace Victoria’s rapidly declining natural gas and provide energy security for south-east Australia.

Comprehensive studies by independent experts have shown that the gas terminal’s operations will not adversely impact the Corio Bay marine environment or the Ramsar wetlands.