PV Gas upgrades Thi Vai LNG terminal regasification capacity

Petrovietnam's gas subsidiary, PV GAS, has completed the capacity upgrade of the Thi Vai LNG terminal, raising its regasification output to 288 tpy – equivalent to approximately 9.5 million m3/d – a significant leap from the originally designed capacity of 171 tpy.

The upgrade was achieved following a series of commissioning trials conducted on 18 – 19 March and 1 – 2 April 2026, with the milestone reached on 2 April 2026. Throughout the process, PV GAS engineers maintained 24/7 continuous monitoring, exercising rigorous control over critical operating parameters including temperature, pressure, vibration, and equipment displacement. The entire system was verified and certified in accordance with both Vietnamese and international standards, under the supervision of classification society, DNV.

This achievement carries significant strategic weight: in an era of heightened geopolitical risks and global LNG supply chain uncertainties, the enhanced infrastructure positions PV GAS to proactively and flexibly respond to gas dispatching demands from power plants in the Southeast region during peak dry-season consumption – as co-ordinated by the National System and Market Operator (NSMO).

Beyond operational performance, the upgrade demonstrates PV GAS's mastery of advanced LNG technology and its capability to operate safely beyond original design specifications.