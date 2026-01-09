DET increases contribution to security of supply by more than one-third

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) has increased its contribution to supply security in 2025 compared with the previous two years. Overall, the federally owned company fed around one-third more energy in the form of natural gas into the German gas grid in 2025. In concrete terms, the three floating LNG terminals (FSRUs) were able to provide 79 TWh for industry, commerce, and households, as well as for storage in gas storage facilities. In 2024 and 2023, the annual figure amounted to 59 TWh.

In addition to optimisations in the operating procedures of the existing Wilhelmshaven 01 and Brunsbüttel terminals, the commissioning of the third DET terminal, the FSRU Excelsior, at the Wilhelmshaven site was a key reason for the increase in energy supplied after regasification of the landed LNG. From a statistical perspective, 79 TWh of energy correspond to the annual gas consumption for heating more than 5.6 million four-person households in apartment buildings (100 m2 of living space with 14 000 kWh of annual consumption).

The total annual value of 79 TWh includes the quantities from the Excelsior's commissioning phase between 26 May – 28 August 2025. The storage and regasification vessel went into commercial operation on 29 August 2025. In the current year, the company is focusing not only on continuing to ensure its LNG regasification capacity, but also on completing its FSRU terminal in Stade. At around 65%, the utilisation rate of the three terminals Wilhelmshaven 1 and 2, as well as Brunsbüttel, was again more than 10 percentage points above the European average in 2025 and on par with previous years at DET.