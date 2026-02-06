Naftogaz receives first US LNG delivery to Ukraine

Naftogaz, in partnership with Poland’s ORLEN, has secured delivery of the first batch of American LNG to Ukraine in 2026.

The volume delivered is almost 100 million m3 – enough to provide gas to about 700 000 families for one month during the winter period.

“Additional gas volumes are extremely important during periods of extreme cold and Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. We have been working systematically with our international partners to ensure that Ukraine has the resources to get through the winter in a sustainable manner. I thank our partners at ORLEN. The next batches of American gas have already been contracted and will be delivered to Ukraine in February – March,” said Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.

The LNG tanker was en route for 20 days. The gas was received in late January at the LNG terminal in Swinoujscie in Poland. After regasification, the resource is now available for Ukraine’s needs.

Total US LNG supplies to Ukraine could reach 1 billion m3 in 2026, which will make a significant contribution to ensuring the stable operation of the energy system in wartime conditions.