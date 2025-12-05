Squadron Energy chooses Reganosa to operate and maintain new LNG terminal in Australia

After an international selection process, Reganosa Servicios has been chosen by Squadron Energy, Australia’s leading renewable energy company, to operate and maintain the onshore part of the Port Kembla Energy Terminal, in the Australian state of New South Wales. The contract, the Spanish multinational’s first in Oceania, will have an initial duration of five years with an option for Squadron Energy to extend for a further three years.

The plant, considered a top-tier model in FSRUs, will be connected to the transmission network to cover up to 70% of eastern gas market demand and meet consumption peaks.

The FSRU can store 170 000 m3 of LNG and the terminal has a regasification capacity of 130 Pj/y, equivalent to a maximum of 3.61 billion m3/y. The aim of this strategic infrastructure is to support domestic gas supply, strengthen security of supply, and support the country’s energy transition.

The project entrusted to Reganosa Servicios by Squadron Energy involves the comprehensive management of the complex’s onshore facilities: measuring sta-tion, control room, auxiliary systems and equipment associated with docking and gas transfer. The terminal is connected by a 12-km, 18-in. diameter gas pipeline.

This appointment firms up the Port Kembla regasification terminal as the best solution to the looming gas shortage on Australia’s east coast.