Adriatic LNG terminal back in operation

Adriatic LNG, the company which operates Italy’s largest LNG regasification terminal, located in the Northern Adriatic Sea, has announced that as of 31 August 2025, the terminal has gradually resumed the send-out of gas into the national grid and will return to full operation by mid-September.

During the shutdown period, which started on 1 August 2025, maintenance activities were successfully carried out on the loading arms and seawater vaporisers, in line with the multi-year maintenance plan aimed at ensuring the terminal’s high reliability rate. At the same time, preparatory works were carried out on the offshore terminal to increase constant regasification capacity from 9 – 9.5 billion m3/y.

“With the unloading of the first LNG carrier [3 September 2025] – the 1182nd since the start of terminal's operations – we can consider this long and intense maintenance period successfully concluded. It has been a great team achievement, involving more than 100 technicians and engineers from our company and contractors, always carried out with the highest attention to safety and in full respect of the scheduled timeline,” commented Alessandro Conta, Chief Operating Officer of Adriatic LNG.

The works required to increase the terminal’s capacity are currently underway at the Cavarzere (VE) metering station and will be completed by the end of the year. The new additional capacity, already allocated for the next 20 years, will be available from 1Q26, further confirming Adriatic LNG’s increasingly strategic role in ensuring Italy’s and Europe’s energy security.