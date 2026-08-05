ECOnnect Energy secures LNG terminal contract for the Bahamas

ECOnnect Energy has signed an agreement with New Providence Gas Ltd (NPG), a joint venture between Shell Bahamas Power Company Inc. and Sun Oil Holdings Ltd (a subsidiary of Focol Holdings Ltd), to deliver an IQuayTM C-Class floating LNG import terminal to the Bahamas.

The project marks our second major contract signing of 2026, reflecting strong commercial momentum and growing international demand for flexible marine energy infrastructure.

Once operational from the end of 2026, the terminal will enable LNG imports to New Providence, supporting the country’s transition from oil and diesel to a cleaner and more affordable energy source.

For the Bahamas, energy costs have long been closely tied to global oil prices, with electricity generation relying heavily on imported diesel and fuel oil. This has resulted in high and volatile power prices for households and businesses.

By enabling the import of LNG, the project will help provide a more stable and efficient fuel source for power generation, supporting lower emissions and improving long-term energy affordability for island communities.

Unlike conventional LNG import terminals that require fixed jetties and extensive coastal construction, the IQuay C-Class platform is a floating offshore transfer system that connects LNG carriers directly to onshore storage.

This approach significantly reduces marine construction work, limits disturbance to coastal environments, and enables faster deployment of critical energy infrastructure in sensitive island settings.

The system is designed as a complete floating terminal that can be deployed with a minimal on-site footprint and adapted over time as energy needs evolve. The unit, named La Santa Maria, will depart Norway this autumn, with first LNG deliveries expected during the coming winter season.

“This is about enabling access to better energy solutions where they are needed most. With this project, we are helping secure energy supply while reducing energy poverty and local pollution. For island nations like in the Bahamas, flexibility and reliability is critical. We are proud to be working alongside our partners in Focol and Shell on this fast-track energy project,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO of ECOnnect Energy.