 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Regasification
  3. 05 Aug 26
  4. DEPA Commercial completes first LNG delivery to Bulgartransgaz

DEPA Commercial completes first LNG delivery to Bulgartransgaz

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

On 3 August 2026, DEPA Commercial completed the supply of 500 GWh of LNG to Bulgartransgaz at the Alexandroupolis FSRU.

This supply follows DEPA Commercial’s successful participation in the international LNG supply tender conducted by Bulgartransgaz on 30 April 2026, through the Balkan Gas Hub, where the company was selected as the preferred supplier after submitting the most competitive offer.

With the delivery of the LNG cargo, DEPA Commercial completed the entire process it had co-ordinated, from securing a reliable and competitive LNG supply source to the operational management and co-ordination of all required procedures for the safe delivery of the cargo to the FSRU Alexandroupolis.

This delivery represents a significant milestone for Bulgartransgaz, as it marks the first time that Bulgaria’s Gas Transmission System Operator (TSO) has utilised LNG to meet the operational requirements of the country’s natural gas transmission system.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/regasification/05082026/depa-commercial-completes-first-lng-delivery-to-bulgartransgaz/

You might also like

 

 The LNG Industry Podcast

A podcast series for professionals in the LNG industry featuring short, insightful interviews. Subscribe on your favourite podcast app to start listening today.

Apple Podcasts  Spotify Podcasts  YouTube

 
 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG import news LNG news in Europe