DEPA Commercial completes first LNG delivery to Bulgartransgaz

On 3 August 2026, DEPA Commercial completed the supply of 500 GWh of LNG to Bulgartransgaz at the Alexandroupolis FSRU.

This supply follows DEPA Commercial’s successful participation in the international LNG supply tender conducted by Bulgartransgaz on 30 April 2026, through the Balkan Gas Hub, where the company was selected as the preferred supplier after submitting the most competitive offer.

With the delivery of the LNG cargo, DEPA Commercial completed the entire process it had co-ordinated, from securing a reliable and competitive LNG supply source to the operational management and co-ordination of all required procedures for the safe delivery of the cargo to the FSRU Alexandroupolis.

This delivery represents a significant milestone for Bulgartransgaz, as it marks the first time that Bulgaria’s Gas Transmission System Operator (TSO) has utilised LNG to meet the operational requirements of the country’s natural gas transmission system.