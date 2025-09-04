Deutsche ReGas agrees long-term commitments with BASF and Equinor
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Deutsche ReGas has agreed individual long-term commitments in an industrial scale with the global chemical company, BASF, and the international energy company, Equinor, for the use of LNG regasification capacity at the Deutsche Ostsee Energie-Terminal in Mukran. The parties have agreed to keep the remaining terms of the contract confidential.
Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas, said: “We are proud to support the energy security of one of the leading chemical companies and to work with the leading supplier of natural gas for Germany and Europe.”
