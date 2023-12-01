OMV and Cheniere sign long-term LNG supply agreement

OMV has announced the signing of a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Cheniere Energy, Inc., covering the supply of up to 850 000 tpy of LNG beginning in late 2029. Under the terms of the agreement, Cheniere will provide OMV up to 12 cargoes per year of LNG, which will be received and regasified through the Gate LNG Terminal in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where OMV holds long term regasification capacities. The contractual price for LNG is linked to the TTF index.

Berislav Gaso, Executive Vice President for OMV Energy business, said: “OMV has made another significant step in diversifying and safeguarding alternative non-Russian gas supply sources for its customers in the long-term. We are delighted to be working together with Cheniere, the largest LNG provider in the US. This contract underlines our prudent strategy of taking action in the face of changing market dynamics.”

“This long-term agreement between Cheniere and OMV will enhance Cheniere’s ability to supply LNG to Europe, where energy security has never been more important,” added Anatol Feygin, Cheniere Executive Vice President and CCO. “Cheniere is pleased to deepen its relationship further since we first supplied OMV in 2018.”