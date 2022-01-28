PGNiG marks LNG delivery milestone

PGNiG has announced its 150th deliver of LNG.

The cargo that originated in the US arrived at the terminal in Swinoujscie on 18 January this year. From the beginning of the operation of the gas terminal, Polish Oil and gas Company (PGNiG) has already imported approximately 17 billion m3 of natural gas to Poland this way. In 2021, the company's LNG imports amounted to 3.94 billion m3 after regasification and increased from 3.76 billion m3 in 2020.

The purchased supply of approximately 70 000 t of LNG corresponds to approximately 95 million m3 of natural gas after regasification. PGNiG bought the American cargo on the spot market. The gas carrier that transported the gas was one of several dozen that left for Europe from the US liquefying gas terminals at the end of last year. In the global market, this was a clear change compared to the previous few months, during which most of the LNG shipments from the US were directed to Asia, which resulted in the limited availability of gas in Europe, and therefore also increased its prices on European exchanges.

“The turmoil on the gas market did not in any way affect the timeliness of the deliveries contracted by us – we carry out supplies under long-term contracts, as well as spot purchases. LNG import is one of the pillars of our mission to ensure energy security for Poland and Poles”, said Pawel Majewski, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

“The redirection of LNG supplies to Europe again gave the market some breath and hope, although there is still little gas available for purchase on the market. This is one of the examples of factors influencing the gas price on European exchanges that affect gas prices on the Polish Power Exchange. The very information about methane carriers with American gas on their way to Europe contributed to the reduction of gas prices on the Dutch market in those days by several dozen percent”, he added.

As part of 150 supplies unloaded by PGNiG since the beginning of the operation of the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie, 95 came from Qatar, 40 from the US, 13 from Norway, one from Trinidad and Tobago, and one from Nigeria.