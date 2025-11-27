BW LNG places LNG newbuidlings order with HD Hyundai

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Thursday, 27 November 2025 12:45

BW LNG has ordered two LNG newbuildings from HD Hyundai Group, scheduled for delivery in early 4Q28.

The two LNG ships will feature a state-of-the-art design that enables the industry’s lowest fuel consumption and emissions.

Both vessels will be equipped with XDF 2.2 propulsion with VCR, shaft generators, and a full reliquefaction system.