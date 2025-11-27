 Skip to main content
  4. BW LNG places LNG newbuidlings order with HD Hyundai

BW LNG places LNG newbuidlings order with HD Hyundai

BW LNG has ordered two LNG newbuildings from HD Hyundai Group, scheduled for delivery in early 4Q28.

The two LNG ships will feature a state-of-the-art design that enables the industry’s lowest fuel consumption and emissions.

Both vessels will be equipped with XDF 2.2 propulsion with VCR, shaft generators, and a full reliquefaction system.

