MOL and QatarEnergy sign time charter for six LNG carrier newbuilds

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has entered into a long-term time charter contract of six QC-MAX, 271 000 m3 LNG carriers with QatarEnergy. The vessels will be built at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd in China, for delivery between 2028 – 2031, and be jointly owned with COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

MOL, as one of the world's largest owners of LNG carriers since the mid-1990s, has expanded and strengthened the relationship with QatarEnergy through its global LNG transportation. MOL's track record in LNG transportation and commitment in safe navigation have led to the successful conclusion of this contract. This contract will further increase the awarded vessels to MOL under the historic shipping expansion program for the North Field Expansion Project to 13 vessels.

QC-MAX is a state-of-the-art LNG carrier with latest technologies enabling excellent environmental performance. Addressing environmental issues in line with the ‘MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2’, the group implements comprehensive, ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable net-zero greenhouse gas emission and contribute to the realisation of a low and decarbonised society.