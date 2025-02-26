Maritime leaders urge EU to lead on methane abatement in shipping

As the EU prepared to unveil its Clean Industrial Deal on 26 February 2025, the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) has issued an open letter urging the EU to implement clear regulations and ramp up investment in methane-cutting technologies.

MAMII argues these measures could position Europe as a global leader in clean shipping while boosting economic growth.

Today, LNG is the main source of methane as a fuel, with a strong potential future for biomenthane and e-methane. While LNG is seen as an important pathway in shipping’s decarbonisation drive, unregulated methane emissions threaten to undermine its climate benefits.

MAMII warns that without immediate action, Europe risks falling behind in developing biomethane and e-methane – two cleaner alternatives that could leverage existing ship engines and port infrastructure.

MAMII’s call to action focuses on two key areas:

Clear regulations

The EU should set rules that drive methane reductions through both incentives and penalties. Incentives should support investment in low-methane engines and proven mitigation technologies, accounting for differences in machinery efficiency.

Not all methane is equal – its carbon footprint depends on its source. Suppliers that cut, measure, and report emissions should be rewarded, with regulators adjusting default values to reflect real improvements.

Investment

Europe can lead in methane abatement and measurement technology, benefiting both industry and climate goals. EU funding should focus on scaling and commercialising these solutions.

Panos Mitrou, Chair of MAMII, said: “The EU has a real chance to shape the future of clean shipping. With the right policies and investment, Europe can cut methane emissions, develop new fuel markets, and create jobs in a growing industry. But if we delay, we risk falling behind as others set the standards and reap the benefits.”