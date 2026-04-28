Royal Caribbean Group confirms order with Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed with Meyer Turku the order of a sixth and seventh Icon Class LNG-powered ship to be delivered in summer 2029 and summer 2030, respectively.

The order is part of the company’s long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku that secures the group’s access to shipbuilding capacity through 2036 and includes the previously announced Icon 5 order to be delivered in 2028. Meyer Turku has been a key partner in developing the award-winning Icon Class. The Icon 7 order is subject to customary conditions, including financing.

“The Icon Class reflects our bold creativity and engineering excellence that continues to define what a vacation can be,” said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Through our long-standing partnership with Meyer Turku, the Finnish government, and the strong Finnish maritime cluster, we are reimagining the industry for decades to come while also delivering meaningful economic impact for Finland.”

“The orders of sixth and seventh Icon Class vessels are a significant recognition of Meyer Turku and the Finnish maritime industry's talent and expertise. This milestone represents an important step forward in our partnership with Royal Caribbean Group to develop the shipbuilding sector over the next decade and beyond,” added Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku.

To date, Meyer Turku has delivered two Icon Class ships for Royal Caribbean Group including Icon of the Seas (January 2024) and Star of the Seas (August 2025). The third ship in the class – Legend of the Seas – will debut in June 2026 in the Western Mediterranean, featuring eight neighbourhoods, a line-up of experiences including thrills and chill, 28 dining options, all-new nightlife, and entertainment. The fourth in the Icon class, Hero of the Seas, will follow in 2027.