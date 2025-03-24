New LNG carriers join ORLEN’s fleet

Each of ORLEN’s newly commissioned LNG tankers can deliver enough gas to power up to two million Polish households. A naming ceremony for the two new LNG carriers, purpose-built for the ORLEN Group, was held at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in Mokpo, South Korea. The vessels were christened Józef Pilsudski and Ignacy Jan Paderewski by their godmothers, Anita Wlodarczyk and Natalia Partyka.

“We are building Poland’s energy security and independence. We have adopted and are implementing a supply diversification strategy that leverages our own LNG fleet. By next year, it will grow to as many as eight vessels. Meanwhile, our expanding portfolio of long-term contracts with US suppliers strengthens our market position and guarantees the stability of deliveries. As a result, we can provide Polish customers with reliable sources of gas while also supplying neighbouring markets, including Ukraine, thereby reinforcing energy security across the region,” said Ireneusz Fafara, President of the Management Board of ORLEN.

The share of seaborne liquefied natural gas in Poland’s total gas imports has been steadily increasing. In 2024, LNG accounted for nearly half of all gas brought into the country, with the full volume of 70.22 TWh imported by the ORLEN Group. The new LNG carriers will provide the company with greater flexibility in securing deliveries in the coming years.

The vessels are named after two key figures in Poland’s fight for independence: Józef Pilsudski and Ignacy Jan Paderewski. Their godmothers are decorated Polish athletes: Anita Wlodarczyk, Olympic champion in athletics, and Natalia Partyka, Paralympic champion in table tennis. Both ships represent the most advanced LNG carriers of their kind globally. They were constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of the leading companies in the global shipbuilding industry.

The vessels are chartered for a period of 10 years, with an option to extend. Each can carry approximately 70 000 t of LNG – equivalent to around 100 million m3 of natural gas in its gaseous state, or roughly the weekly consumption of all Polish households. Their size and specification ensure maximum versatility, allowing for loading and unloading at nearly all LNG terminals worldwide.

The construction of the vessels incorporated the most advanced technical solutions aimed at maximising operational efficiency. These include integrated power management systems and onboard reliquefaction technology, which allows for the recovery of boil-off gas that naturally evaporates during transport. Additionally, the vessels’ dual-fuel engines can operate on both marine diesel and natural gas, ensuring compliance with current and future environmental standards for maritime transport.