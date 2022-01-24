GTT receives tank design orders

GTT announces that at the end of 2021, it received two orders, each for the tank design of one new LNG carrier.

The first LNG carrier will be built by the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. This order concerns a vessel which will offer a total cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 4Q24.

The order for the second LNG carrier from a shipyard whose name remains confidential at this stage, will have a smaller capacity and will be fitted with GTT's NO96 L03+ membrane containment system. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 3Q23.