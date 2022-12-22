MOL and GAIL sign time charter contract for newbuilding LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and GAIL (India) Ltd, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of Indian, and India's largest gas utility and gas supply company, through a wholly owned MOL subsidiary, signed a time charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier and a joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier.

The new building vessel will be the second MOL Group LNG carrier serving GAIL; the parties signed a contract for the first vessel in 2019.

The existing vessel still has been chartered to GAIL through a wholly owned MOL subsidiary from 2021. At this time, MOL and GAIL reached an agreement to share the vessel by transferring a portion of a wholly owned MOL subsidiary's shares to GAIL.

By strengthening MOL and GAIL's partnership, there will be synergies that will make the company provide more reliable services, and this will lead it to extend it services even further against the demand that will grow in the future.

MOL sets regional strategies as one of the pillars in ‘Rolling Plan 2022’, its fiscal 2022 management plan, and takes a proactive stance in its business expansion in Asia, especially in India, as a region with strong potential for growth. It will strengthen its presence and business base in India, where energy demand is expected to increase. It continues to work proactively to provide high-quality LNG transport services that precisely meet customer needs by leveraging the know-how and network it has accumulated as one of the world's largest LNG carrier ownership and management companies.

GAIL is constantly expanding its global presence through its participation in projects/ventures along the natural gas value chain. With the global LNG portfolio of around 14 million tpy, GAIL has emerged as one of the leading global LNG players and is actively involved in the LNG trading business in the international market.