Newbuilding LNG vessel for QatarEnergy named AL TUWAR

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has announced that a joint venture company held a naming ceremony for a 174 000 m3 LNG vessel for QatarEnergy at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd on 17 April. The vessel was named AL TUWAR by Shi Dai, Director and President of China Merchants Group Ltd. AL TUWAR is derived from the name of a hill in Al Wakrah, a major city in Qatar.

The vessel is the first of a series of 12 LNG vessels that the joint venture companies will build for QatarEnergy.

QatarEnergy is the world’s largest LNG producer and will allocate the newbuilding vessels to transport LNG around the world.

The newbuilding vessel is equipped with X-DF 2.1 iCER which will contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and realise the ease of environmental impact by lower fuel consumption in operation.