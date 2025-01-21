BBG receives 1000th LNG tanker

Bahía de Bizkaia Gas, the LNG storage and regasification facility located in the Port of Bilbao, has welcomed the docking of the LNG tanker Rioja Knutsen, chartered by Naturgy, a ship that is the 1000th to have operated at this energy facility. This is a milestone for the most used plant within the State's gas system.

The Rioja Knutsen docked at the BBG dock in the early hours of 20 January from the US and will remain there for 24 hours until it completes the unloading of the 164 000 m3 of LNG it is carrying. It is an Atlantic Max 2G type liquid natural gas tanker, capable of transporting liquefied gas in its cryogenic holds that must remain at a temperature of -163° C. Belonging to Knutsen OAS Shipping, the ship has an overall length of 290 m and a width of 46.4 m. It was built in 2016 in South Korea and sails under the Spanish flag.

Since its launch in 2003, Bahía de Bizkaia Gas has been strategic for the entry of natural gas throughout the Atlantic Arc. Natural gas suppliers that buy gas at source have chosen BBG's facilities to dock their ships because it can operate with great flexibility and increasingly efficient and larger vessels, such as the so-called Q-Max, the largest LNG tankers in the world capable of transporting up to 267 000 m3 of LNG in their holds. This traffic also represents a boost for the Port of Bilbao as it represents a value of more than 10% of its total freight traffic.

BBG has a total storage capacity of 450 000 m3 of LNG thanks to three storage tanks with a capacity of 150 000 m3 each (the third was inaugurated in 2015), and its regasification capacity – to return LNG to a gaseous state – is 800 000 Nm3/h, gas which is subsequently injected into the general supply network for consumption.