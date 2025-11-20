UPM launches spruce LNG plywood

UPM, a global material solutions company, has launched a new solution for the insulation elements of LNG cargo tanks, WISA®-LNG Spruce plywood, to respond to the increasing market demand for LNG carriers.

The demand for LNG plywood is rapidly increasing and now spruce can be used as LNG plywood material without compromising the requirements set on the transportation of LNG.

To ensure it meets the requirements for the highly regulated LNG applications, the WISA-LNG Spruce plywood has been developed and extensively tested in collaboration with GTT, a global leader in the transport and storage of liquefied gases and the owner of the technology.

”Maintaining an ultra-cold temperature during transport is essential to keep LNG in its liquid state. Both birch and spruce have great insulation properties, as well as durability, dimensional stability, and lightweight construction that help ensure safe transportation of LNG,” said Raija Rautiainen, Product Manager for UPM’s WISA-LNG products.

“Material availability is a key for LNG carrier construction. By enabling the use of spruce plywood, GTT provides its customers with greater available capacity and enhanced procurement flexibility,” added Thierry Valot, Group Innovation Vice President, GTT.

The first application for the newly launched product is in vessels built with Mark III membrane technology and the product is designed to complement WISA-LNG Birch plywood products.

WISA-LNG Spruce uses WISA BioBond gluing technology, which replaces at least 50% of the fossil-based phenol in the adhesive with lignin – nature’s own adhesive. This innovation also reduces the product’s carbon footprint. With its blend of sustainability and performance, plywood stands as a clear example of UPM’s broad portfolio of innovative material solutions.