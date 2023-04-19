GTT receives first LNG carrier tank design order from China Merchants

In 1Q23, GTT has received its first order from its new partner the Chinese shipyard, China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu, for the tank design of four new LNG carriers, on behalf of a European ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 180 000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 1Q26 and 1Q27.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are glad to receive this first order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the design of the tanks of four new LNG carriers. With this fifth shipyard, China confirms its growing role in the construction of LNG carriers and opens up new opportunities in a context of strong demand.”

Simple Hu, General Manager of China Merchants Industry Holdings, declared: “This first order for large scale LNG carriers at our Haimen shipyard is a true landmark for China Merchants Industry. We are excited to turn our vision into reality, offering state-of-the-art vessels to the growing LNG carrier market. We highly appreciate the support provided by the GTT Group, whose experience was instrumental in the preparation and development of our solution.”