BV grants AIP for five vessel projects by Hudong-Zhonghua

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) certificates for five vessel projects developed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. These projects, covering LNG and ethane transportation, carbon capture readiness, and 3D classification, underscore BV's role in supporting the maritime industry's transition through technical verification and classification expertise.

The AIPs were granted following a rigorous review process by BV, which focused on classification aspects, including the vessels' principal dimensions, cargo handling systems, and cargo containment systems, with particular attention to energy efficiency, carbon emissions, and operational adaptability, helping ensure the designs are compliant with international standards and BV's Rules.

1. ‘P-Flex’ 201 000 m3 panamaax LNG carrier

The newly-developed ‘P-Flex’ LNG carrier is designed for enhanced flexibility in global LNG trade routes. Its performance improvements, validated by BV, include:

Increased capacity: A 15.5% larger cargo capacity compared to classic 174 000 m 3 LNG carriers, boosting transport efficiency per voyage.

LNG carriers, boosting transport efficiency per voyage. Reduced energy consumption: Up to 5% lower energy consumption per unit of cargo transported, achieved through optimised hull lines and an efficient propulsion system.

Lower carbon emissions: Fleet operations analysis shows over 8% annual reduction in carbon emissions when deploying this design.

2. 174 000 m3 LNG FSRU

This FSRU features a dual-function design, allowing it to operate efficiently as both an FSRU and an LNG carrier. Key features reviewed by BV include:

Dual-function design: A propulsion system that meets the operational requirements of both modes.

No load limit restriction: The use of a NO96 GW containment system eliminates loading level restrictions during FSRU operation.

Environmental power generation units: Achieving up to 7% reduction in fuel gas consumption.

Scalable regasification system: A hybrid heating system adaptable to different seawater temperatures, offering flexible regasification capacity ranging from 750 – 1000 million ft3/d.

3. New generation 150 000 m3 ultra-large ethane carrier

Designed to meet growing global ethane transport demand, this vessel sets new benchmarks with:

Lower boil-off rate (BOR): A membrane containment system achieves approximately 15% lower BOR compared to independent Type B tanks.

More environmentally-friendly propulsion: Fitted with high-pressure dual-fuel engines and an SCR system, allowing fuel flexibility and lower NO X emissions.

emissions. Future-retrofitting potential: Designed to be ‘LNG-ready’, with the hull structure and low-temperature piping systems pre-configured for potential future conversion, enhancing the vessel’s long-term asset value.

4. JDP on 3D classification for LNG bunkering vessel

BV and Hudong-Zhonghua have entered a joint development project (JDP) to conduct a design approval based on 3D classification for an 18 600 m3 LNG bunkering vessel (Hull No.: H1930A). This collaborative research aims to establish best practices for 3D classification fidelity and procedure approval, paving the way for more efficient digital design processes in shipbuilding.

5. AiP for onboard carbon capture (OCC)-ready 271 000 m3 LNG carrier

BV has issued an AiP for the ‘OCC Ready’ design of Hudong-Zhonghua's 271 000 m3 LNG carrier. The approval confirms the feasibility of integrating a future carbon capture system into the vessel's design, addressing key aspects of system integration and safety compliance, and providing a forward-looking solution for deep decarbonisation.

Alex Gregg-Smith, President, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas, said: “This series of approvals highlights the deep and strategic partnership between BV and Hudong-Zhonghua. It moves beyond single vessel certification to a broader collaboration on defining the future of shipping – from deploying today's most efficient LNG solutions to tomorrow's carbon capture and digital design technologies. We are committed to supporting our clients with the technical excellence and safety standards that enable innovation.”