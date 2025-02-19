Gasum charters new bunker vessel scheduled for delivery in 2027

Gasum has chartered a new LNG and bio-LNG bunker vessel that will serve Gasum’s customers starting 2027.

The vessel will be owned by a joint venture between Gasum and Swedish shipping company, Sirius Shipping. The vessel will be built by RMK Marine yard in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Sirius Shipping and Gasum have a long history as Gasum has been the charterer of the bunker vessel Coralius since 2017 and Sirius Shipping has been managing Gasum's bunkering vessel Seagas since 2012.

The investment is part of Gasum’s strategy to secure the availability of LNG and bio-LNG to its customers in the northwestern European area as demand increases in the coming years. The number of LNG-powered dual fuel vessels calling at ports in northwestern Europe is growing significantly.

Mika Wiljanen, Gasum CEO, highlighted: “Ship owners are now seeing that switching to LNG and bio-LNG is one of the best ways of reducing emissions in maritime logistics. Waiting for other technologies that have not yet reached maturity or the required scale or infrastructure is not advisable. This bunker vessel is an investment in our ability to continue to deliver the quality services in the future.”

Experience gathered by both Gasum and Sirius Shipping, as well as the crew of the Coralius, during the last eight years and nearly 1000 bunkerings has been vital in designing an updated version of the bunker vessel. This has led to, for example, better fuel efficiency, improved tank insulation, larger cargo capacity, and improved fender handling for safety and efficiency.

The vessel will further be equipped with a high-performance gas combustion unit capable of performing vessel cool-down operations at record speeds.

As regulation tightens, Gasum’s services enable customers to reduce emissions in a cost-effective way. In 2024, Gasum launched the maritime pooling service to provide FuelEU Maritime regulation compliance as a service to companies operating vessels on traditional fuels.

Gasum is able provide LNG and bio-LNG bunkering services to all shipping companies that have vessels running on LNG. LNG and bio-LNG are fully interchangeable and they can be mixed at any ratio.

Using LNG in maritime transport means complete removal of sulphur oxides and particles, the reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions of up to 85%, and a reduction in CO 2 emissions by at least 20%. Bio-LNG, on the other hand, is a fully renewable fuel with life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower when compared with the use of traditional fuel such as marine gasoil.

Gasum’s goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane. Achieving this goal would mean a combined CO 2 reduction of 1.8 million tpy.