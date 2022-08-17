 Skip to main content
  4. 3 billion m3 of natural gas delivered to the Croatian transport system

From the start of commercial operation, the LNG Hrvatska terminal delivered more than 3 billion m3 of natural gas to the transport system of the Republic of Croatia.

In this gas year, over 60% of all quantities of natural gas entering the Croatian transport system enter through the LNG Hrvatska terminal. All of the above proves the importance of the terminal for the natural gas market in the Republic of Croatia and this part of Europe.

