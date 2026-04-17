American Energy transports more than 500 million gal. to Puerto Rico in first year

Crowley marked one year of operations of American Energy, the first US-flagged LNG carrier dedicated to serving Puerto Rico. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to reliably providing LNG supply to support the island’s energy resilience.

“I want to congratulate Crowley on achieving this milestone, marking the first anniversary of LNG deliveries to Puerto Rico by the vessel American Energy, a US-flagged service dedicated to supplying our power needs,” said Govenor, Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico. “Crowley’s efforts help to strengthen our energy sector’s resiliency and to support jobs and investment in a partnership to ensure safe, affordable electricity for our people. We will always support such initiatives that advance Puerto Rico’s energy security and economic growth.”

Since its first delivery in March 2025, American Energy has transported more than 2 million m3 (approximately 549 million gal.) of US-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico, providing enough energy to power about 1.2 million homes on the island for a year. The delivered volume also represents a reduction of carbon emissions by nearly 30% compared to diesel.

“Reaching one year of uninterrupted service with American Energy represents more than a performance milestone; it represents dependable access to energy for Puerto Rico,” added Jackie Gonsalez, Vice President of Advanced Energy for Crowley. “Over the past year, this vessel has helped provide the consistent, secure transportation of LNG that families, business and communities rely on every day. That reliability supports economic activity, essential services, and greater energy confidence across the island.”

In addition to contributing to Puerto Rico’s energy resilience, American Energy has played a role in strengthening the US mariner workforce over the past year. The vessel has employed 90 US mariners, including 16 cadets and apprentices, with nearly 20% from Puerto Rico, helping to expand maritime career pathways and support the island’s skilled workforce.