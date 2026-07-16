‘K’ Line holds naming ceremony for QatarEnergy LNG newbuild

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has announced that a joint venture (sponsored by ‘K’ LINE, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Ltd, and MISC Berhad through its wholly owned subsidiary, Portovenere and Lerici (Labuan) Pte Ltd) has held a naming ceremony for a 174 000 m3 LNG vessel for QatarEnergy at a HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd facility. The vessel was named HALWAN, after a source of water in Qatar.

The vessel is the ninth in a series of 12 LNG vessels that the joint venture has been building for QatarEnergy, and it is the second of three vessels for which ‘K’ LINE group is responsible for ship management.

The vessel is equipped with X-DF 2.1 iCER and an air lubrication system which will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact by lowering fuel consumption in operation.