GTT to design tanks for two new LNG carriers

GTT received, in 2023, two orders for the tank design of two new LNG carriers.

The first LNG carrier will be realised by the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean. This vessel will have a total capacity of 174 000 m3, and will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 3Q27.

The second LNG carrier will be built by the South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries. This vessel will also have a total capacity of 174 000 m3, and will incorporate GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 3Q26.

These two vessels will be built on behalf of a Japanese ship-owner.