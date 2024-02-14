GTT receives tank design order
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT has received an order from a Chinese shipyard for the tank design of eight new very large LNG carriers.
GTT will design the tanks for these eight LNG carriers, which will each offer five tanks with a total capacity of 271 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.
Delivery is scheduled between 2Q28 and 4Q29.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/14022024/gtt-receives-tank-design-order/
You might also like
Titan marks UK bunkering debut
Titan marked its UK debut with the recent bunkering operation using the Alice Cosulich in Dundee, Scotland.