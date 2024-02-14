 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG Shipping
  3. 14 Feb 24
  4. GTT receives tank design order

GTT receives tank design order

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

GTT has received an order from a Chinese shipyard for the tank design of eight new very large LNG carriers.

GTT will design the tanks for these eight LNG carriers, which will each offer five tanks with a total capacity of 271 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between 2Q28 and 4Q29.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/14022024/gtt-receives-tank-design-order/

You might also like

Titan marks UK bunkering debut

Titan marked its UK debut with the recent bunkering operation using the Alice Cosulich in Dundee, Scotland.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news Natural gas news New-build LNG news