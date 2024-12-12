Gastrade awarded ‘Ship of the Year’

Gastrade has been awarded the ‘Ship of the Year’ accolade at the 2024 Lloyd’s Greek Shipping Awards. The award was presented during the organisation’s annual gala event, attended by over 1000 prominent representatives of the global shipping community. Widely regarded as one of the most esteemed celebrations of excellence and innovation in the maritime industry, this event marked a significant milestone for Gastrade.

This recognition highlights the ground-breaking technology and strategic importance of the Alexandroupolis FSRU, Greece’s first LNG FSRU, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing energy security and diversifying energy sources and supply routes for Southeast and Central Europe.

By facilitating the safe, competitive, and efficient transport of natural gas from Greece to northern markets, the project fosters sustainable development and strengthens energy autonomy across the region. It significantly elevates Greece's position on Europe's energy landscape, establishing the country as an energy gateway for more than nine countries within the framework of the Vertical Corridor initiative.

Konstantinos Sifnaios, Vice President and Managing Director of Gastrade, stated: “We are very excited to see a vision, conceived 15 years ago by entrepreneur Dimitris Copelouzos, become a reality. This achievement could not have been realised without exceptional strategic partnerships. Our shareholders are the pillars of our success. We sincerely thank founding shareholder Elmina Copelouzos, GasLog, DEPA Commercial, Bulgartransgaz, and DESFA for their invaluable support and contribution to our endeavour.”

Sifnaios also acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the Gastrade team, whose hard work and commitment were instrumental in bringing this strategic project to fruition.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my team at Gastrade. Their relentless effort and commitment to the success of this project are what truly make this award worthwhile.”

Gastrade extends its warmest thanks and appreciation to the Lloyd’s Greek Shipping Awards panel of judges for this distinguished honour and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a more sustainable and secure energy future for Greece and Europe.