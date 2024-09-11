ABB permanent magnet shaft generator technology to power LNG carriers for Qatar Energy

ABB has won an order from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI) to equip 15 LNG carriers with the permanent magnet shaft generator technology. The 174 000 m3 capacity ships are due delivery between mid-2026 and August 2028 to multiple leading owners serving the supply chain needs of charterer Qatar Energy. Representing SHI’s the largest fleet of LNG project involving permanent magnet shaft generator systems, the contract is also the South Korean yard’s single largest ever order for LNG carriers.

ABB permanent magnet shaft generator technology enhances operational efficiency of vessels by utilising the power from the shaft and main engine, resulting in better fuel economy compared to getting the power from high-speed, fuel-intensive auxiliary engines.

In addition, the permanent magnet shaft generator is optimised for converter control, enabling better efficiency than either induction or electrically excited synchronous machines can offer at full and partial load. According to ABB’s estimation, this helps to cut ship fuel costs by up to 4%. Working with ABB’s advanced ACS880 Converter and Control System with D/C Link, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by a further 1%.

Integrating the technology with power, control and automation across multiple ship functions enhances energy efficiency and helps reduce emissions as a result. This aligns with the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonisation targets, using measures like the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) of ships.

“The scale of this order suggests that key LNG stakeholders now recognise permanent magnet shaft generator system benefits that are widely accepted by owners in the container ship, oil tanker, and bulk carrier markets,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Responsible for Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “The agreement further strengthens our position in the cargo segment and emphasises our commitment to helping the shipping industry enhance fuel efficiency, reduce costs, and reduce emissions in line with environmental regulations. We look forward to working with Samsung and Qatar Energy during implementation and beyond.”