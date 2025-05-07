Ocean Yield increases investment in Geogas LNG

Ocean Yield AS announced last year an investment in Geogas LNG, which provided an indirect economic interest of 34% in the French company France LNG Shipping (FLS).

Ocean Yield has now agreed to purchase Access Capital Partners’ share in Geogas LNG. The transaction will increase Ocean Yield’s indirect economic interest in FLS from 34% to 45%.

FLS owns a portfolio of 12 LNG carriers on long-term charters to tier-one investment grade-rated European energy companies and is 50/50 owned by NYK and Geogas LNG. The fleet consists of seven vessels on the water and five newbuildings, with an average contract duration of nine years, or 13 years including extension options. The transaction will add approximately US$250 million to Ocean Yield's EBITDA backlog. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during 2Q25 or 3Q25, subject to certain customary conditions.

CEO, Andreas Røde, said: “We are pleased to increase our exposure in France LNG Shipping and further grow our presence in the LNG segment. FLS has proven to be a well-established and solid performing platform, backed by industry-leading partners in NYK and Geogas Maritime, both of which retain their shareholding and economic interest in FLS.”

BAHR acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.