BW Borealis commences long-term charter with Equinor

BW LNG has announced that BW Borealis was delivered from Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo Shipyard in South Korea, and commenced her long-term charter with Norwegian multinational energy company Equinor on 4 March 2026.

Named after the Latin word for ‘northern’, BW Borealis features a state-of-the-art design enabling some of the industry’s lowest fuel consumption and emissions. The vessel has a carrying capacity of 174 000 m3 and is equipped with MEGI propulsion, a full reliquefaction system, shaft generators, and ALS.

With the delivery of BW Borealis, BW LNG marks the completion of the two-vessel programme chartered to Equinor. Her sister vessel, BW Nivalis, was delivered on 4 February 2026.