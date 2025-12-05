Newbuild LNG vessels for QatarEnergy named

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd has announced that a joint venture company held a naming ceremony for two 174 000 m3 LNG vessels for QatarEnergy at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. The first vessel was named SHARQ by the wife of Yukikazu Myochin, Director and Chairperson of the Board of ‘K’ LINE. The second vessel was named SHRA’OUH by wife of Takaya Soga, President and CEO of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. SHARQ is derived from the name of an eastern city of Qatar, and SHRA’OUH is derived from the name of an island in Qatar.

The vessels are the seventh and eighth of a series of 12 LNG vessels that the joint venture companies have been building for QatarEnergy. SHARQ is the first of three vessels in this series to be managed by ‘K’ LINE Group.

QatarEnergy is the world’s largest LNG provider and will allocate the newbuilding vessels to transport LNG around the world.

The newbuilding vessels are equipped with X-DF 2.1 iCER which will contribute to reduction of GHG emissions and realise the ease of environmental impact by lower fuel consumption in operation.