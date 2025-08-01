100th LNG carrier arrives at Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal

The 100th LNG carrier arrived at the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal 01 at Voslapper Groden with the second high tide of the day. The arrival of the Venture Gator marks another significant milestone since the commissioning of Germany’s first floating LNG terminal at the end of 2022. The total cargo delivered by all 100 LNG tankers corresponds to approximately 100 TWh or 8.6 billion m3 of natural gas after regasification. In purely mathematical terms, the terminal has continuously supplied around 1.6 million households (with an annual consumption of 2000 cubic meters) to date. These figures underline Wilhelmshaven’s central role in the nation’s energy supply.

The delivered LNG is transferred via a ship-to-ship process from the LNG carrier to the FSRU within roughly 24 hours, at a maximum rate of 9000 m3/h. Each delivery typically involves around 160 000 m3 of LNG. Since operations began at the end of 2022, Wilhelmshaven01 has established itself as a stable and secure hub for LNG imports.

Breakdown of LNG deliveries:

2023: 45 LNG carriers with a total of 6.9 million m 3 of LNG.

of LNG. 2024: 39 LNG carriers with 5.9 million m 3 of LNG.

of LNG. 1H25: 16 LNG carriers with 2.3 million m 3 of LNG.

of LNG. Planned for 2H25: 17 additional deliveries.

The terminal is fully booked until the end of the year. Additionally, the market has taken up all regasification capacities for Wilhelmshaven 01 offered by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) in the associated marketing round at the beginning of July for 2026. Since operations began in December 2022, there have been no unplanned shutdowns or unavailability of the facility, aside from two scheduled five-day maintenance windows each year. Moreover, there have been no reportable workplace accidents.

Dr Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, said: “The 100th delivery is not only a logistical milestone, but also a key event in energy policy. Our terminal in Wilhelmshaven has proven to be a reliable site for securing energy supply during the crisis and continues to help prevent future shortages. I would like to thank all our partner companies, stakeholders, and of course our customers, who value the high standards of quality and safety at our terminals. At the same time, we are already looking ahead to how we can contribute our local expertise to the transition toward renewable energy sources.”

Dr Nadine Menning, Head of Energy Assets Northwest and Managing Director of LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven GmbH (LTeW), added: “The arrival of the 100th LNG carrier is a clear sign of the stable, safe, and efficient operations at LNG Terminal 01 in Wilhelmshaven. The volumes delivered to date highlight the importance of this location. Together with all partners, we have created a reliable new pillar for Germany’s gas supply.”

Vegard Hellekleir, Chief Operating Officer, Höegh Evi, concluded: “The arrival of the 100th LNG carrier at Wilhelmshaven marks a significant operational and strategic milestone. As owner and technical operator of the FSRU, we are proud of the role that Höegh Esperanza and our colleagues on board play in strengthening Germany’s energy security, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with DET and other terminal partners to ensure safe and reliable operations.”