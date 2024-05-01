CSSC to build 18 LNG tankers for QatarEnergy

China State Shipbuilding Corp. (CSSC) has signed a contract for 18 super-heavy LNG tankers with QatarEnergy at a signing ceremony in Beijing.

The 18 ultra-large LNG carriers are in the Q-Max class. They have been designed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a CSSC subsidiary in Shanghai. After the signing of the contract, the Shanghai shipyard will start building those vessels.

Each of the QatarEnergy carriers will be 344 m long, 53.6 m wide and will have a draft of 12 m. It will be able to contain 271 000 m3 of LNG, about 57% more than regular LNG carriers with maximum capacity of 174 000 m3.

One of such carriers can transport 155 million m3 of natural gas at a time, which can meet the gas consumption demand of 4.7 million households in Shanghai for one month.

