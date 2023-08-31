Oman LNG signs a binding term-sheet agreement with SEFE

Oman LNG has announced the signing of a binding term-sheet agreement with SEFE Secure Energy for Europe (SEFE) to supply 0.4 million tpy of LNG starting from 2026.

The agreement comes to enhance the ever-growing partnership between Oman LNG and international energy firms, where SEFE has become the latest beneficiary of Omani LNG marking the first LNG term deal with a German firm, a remarkable milestone for both countries opening doors for new opportunities in the European markets.

The signed term-sheet agreement encapsulates supplying a total volume of 0.4 million tpy of LNG from Oman LNG to SEFE. The agreement is based on a four-year contract, starting in 2026. Signing term-sheet agreements beyond 2024 emphasises Oman LNG's role in sustaining the Sultanate of Oman's reputation as a reliable and trusted LNG supplier, coupled with the effective management of business processes to produce reliable energy, and deliver it to customers around the world safely.

The agreement was signed by Hamed Al Naamany, CEO of Oman LNG, and Dr Egbert Laege, CEO SEFE, in the presence of Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Thomas Friedrich Schneider, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Sultanate of Oman.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mahmoud Al-Baloushi, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The term-sheet signing with SEFE marks another milestone, where the Omani LNG will be accessing new market through Germany, and beyond. Going further, the agreement leverages our constant efforts to add value to Oman's economy through growth and collaborations, especially as we see Oman tapping further on Germany's technologies and market, more broadly, thus creating a win-win for both.”

“We are delighted to announce the historic contract signing between SEFE and Oman LNG, marking a significant milestone for both entities. As pioneers among German companies to embark on this partnership, SEFE is proud to lead the way towards enhanced collaboration. The partnership with Oman LNG diversifies SEFE's portfolio and reinforces our efforts to continue to reliably supply Europe with energy,” added Dr Laege.