Reganosa awarded contracts by state-owned operators

Reganosa continues to consolidate its international strategy and its position as a leading supplier in the European energy sector, through its collaboration with public operators and state-owned entities responsible for critical gas infrastructure in various countries. The company currently maintains an active presence in Poland, Ireland, and Germany, where it works with GAZ-SYSTEM, Gas Networks Ireland (GNI), and Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), three public operators that play a key role in ensuring energy security in their respective countries.

In Poland, Reganosa has been awarded a framework contract with GAZ-SYSTEM, the national gas system operator, to provide commercial and operational consultancy services relating to the new LNG terminal in Gdansk. This project is one of the country’s key strategic initiatives to strengthen security of supply and establish itself as a gas hub in Central and Eastern Europe, against a backdrop of energy source diversification and a reduction in external dependence. The scope of the contract includes support for the operational preparation of the terminal, assistance related to the commissioning and initial operation phases, as well as support for procurement processes, positioning Reganosa as a high-value technical partner during key phases of the project’s development.

In Ireland, the company has also been selected through an international tender by Gas Networks Ireland, the semi-state gas system operator, to provide independent technical verification services for the FEED of the Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve (SGER) project. This initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of the country’s energy system, given its high dependence on imports and the lack of its own strategic storage facilities.

The project involves the development of a non-commercial strategic gas reserve bases on an FSRU and associated infrastructure, which will act as a backup in emergency situations, helping to ensure continuity of supply. In this context, Reganosa’s role as an independent verifier is key to ensuring the technical robustness, regulatory compliance, and maturity of the design ahead of its future development phase.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Reganosa has an already well-established position as a long-term energy infrastructure service provider. The company has been providing operation and maintenance services at the Brunsbu¨ttel LNG terminal since 2022. This development reflects not only the ongoing relationship with a state-owned client such as Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), but also the trust placed in Reganosa to take on wide-ranging tasks and responsibilities in the field of reliable operation and maintenance services of critical infrastructure.

Reganosa Servicios’ involvement in various phases of these projects – from consultancy and verification in the early stages to the operation and maintenance of operational facilities – reinforces its comprehensive value proposition and its positioning as a long-term partner in the development of energy infrastructure. Taken together, these projects reflect the company’s commitment to operational excellence, security of supply and the energy transition, as well as its ability to operate in demanding regulatory environments and collaborate with institutional clients on strategic initiatives for Europe.