Sacyr Fluor awarded contracts in France and Belgium

Fluor, a subsidiary of Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, has started the execution of new contracts for Elengy in France and for Fluxys in Belgium.

New project in France

Elengy, Engie’s subsidiary operating three LNG regasification terminals in France, has recently awarded Sacyr Fluor the detailed engineering, procurement management, and construction management of the priority works to adapt the jetty of the Fos-Tonkin LNG Terminal for bunkering activities. This project will be executed jointly with the detailed engineering, procurement management and construction management contract already in execution to renovate the terminal and extend its activity for an additional 10 years. Both contracts result from the successful execution of the basic engineering last year and are expected to finalise by June 2022.

New project in Belgium

Furthermore, Sacyr Fluor has recently be awarded by Fluxys with a new project in Belgium to expand the regasification capacity of the Zeebrugge LNG Plant and reduce CO 2 emissions, as well as increase and automate the number of LNG truck stalls.

Both contracts confirm the role of utmost importance that the Liquefied Natural Gas industry has been playing in Europe, together with the introduction of renewables sources, so as to achieve the objectives of denuclearisation and decarbonisation of the current energy sector.

Sacyr Fluor has been positioning itself over the past decades as one of the world leaders in design and construction of LNG regasification plants, whether small scale or large scale, and is proud to leverage its long trajectory and longstanding experience in order to support our client’s investment needs.

Sacyr Fluor

Sacyr Fluor was created in 2015 when Sacyr acquired 50% of the Spanish subsidiary of the engineering multinational company, Fluor Corp., active in Spain since 1989. In June 2020, Sacyr acquired the remaining 50%.