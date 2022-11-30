HAM opens CNG – LNG service station in Spain

HAM Group inaugurates a new EDUX compressed natural gas and LNG service station in the La Plana Nord service area, located in Borriana, Castellón, Spain. The new gas station is located on the AP-7 Kilometer 455, northbound, also known as the Mediterranean highway axis that connects the entire Spanish Mediterranean coast from the border with France to Guadiaro, province of Cádiz.

HAM Borriana CNG – LNG has been designed and built by HAM Criogénica, making available to the company’s clients 2 LNG dispensers for heavy vehicles and trucks, and 1 CNG dispenser for cars, light vehicles, and trucks.

The selection of fuel and payments can be made independently at each of the pumps, using any debit or credit card or the HAM Card for professional use, only for companies and the self-employed.

The EDUX service station has been equipped with CCTV and automatic extinguishing to guarantee the safety of customers.

HAM Borriana CNG – LNG is open 24 hours a day throughout the year and has a 24-hour technical assistance telephone number to resolve any problem as quickly as possible. In addition, the service station is monitored remotely to guarantee its perfect operation and a quick resolution of incidents.

With this new opening, HAM Group remain committed to natural gas for vehicles, a real alternative to traditional fuels, which helps to reduce polluting emissions.

HAM Group currently has a network of more than 100 service stations, available on the main transport routes in Spain and Europe.