Uniper and Ksi Lisims LNG sign long-term LNG supply agreement

In the presence of Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche, and the Canadian Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Vera Alexander, Uniper and Ksi Lisims LNG have signed a landmark long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA).

This milestone marks the first major long-term LNG supply agreement between Canada and Germany and represents a significant step in strengthening the strategic energy partnership between both countries. Uniper will purchase 2 million tpy of LNG (approximately 30 TWh/y) on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for up to 20 years, with first deliveries expected from 2032.

The agreement marks an important milestone for Uniper as the company continues to build a resilient and diversified long-term LNG portfolio. The fully destination-flexible volumes provide additional flexibility to support security of supply in Europe when needed.

Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper, said: “This agreement is about far more than LNG. By signing this long-term offtake agreement, we are strengthening Uniper’s portfolio with a reliable source of LNG from Canada. As a trusted partner, Canada helps diversify Europe’s energy supply and strengthens resilience against future disruptions. In an increasingly uncertain world, diversification is a strategic necessity. The project combines security of supply, low-carbon hydropower infrastructure, and a strong partnership with the Nisga’a Nation – exactly the kind of long-term energy partnership we seek to build.”

Davis Thames, President, Founder, and CEO of Western LNG, added: “The LNG sales agreement that we have entered into today with Uniper is our first with a European utility, and the beginning of an important long-term relationship between our companies. Canada is naturally endowed with a world class natural gas resource, which, through responsible development, is one of the lowest emissions production complexes in the world. Paired with an abundant hydro resource, Ksi Lisims LNG will be one of the lowest-emissions sources of LNG in the world. We look forward to commercialising the rest of the project so that we can move into construction shortly.”

Eva Clayton, President, Nisga’a Lisims Government, commented: “Since time immemorial, the Nisga'a people have adhered to the concept of a Common Bowl. This foundational idea teaches that we are all interdependent, and directs us to share our abundance with others. Today, that same spirit of sharing has led us to pursue LNG exports on the global stage. We are proud that this agreement with Uniper reflects the Common Bowl philosophy, and we are grateful to see governments on both sides working together to make it possible.”

Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Germa-ny, stated: “This agreement sends a strong signal for greater security of supply and strategic independence: Uniper is securing around two million tonnes of Canadian LNG per year over the long term, equivalent to approximately 30 TWh. This is how we strengthen our resilience: through new sources of supply, long-term partnerships and greater diversification. Canada is a strategic partner for us – reliable, rich in natural resources, and closely connected to Germany through strong economic ties.”

Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada, concluded: “This agreement between Ksi Lisims LNG and Uniper represents more than an energy partnership. It is a powerful example of how, by working with allies like Germany, Canada can strengthen its economy and sovereignty, and support global energy security. Amidst energy market disruptions, international demand for reliable energy only continues to grow, and projects like this – developed in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and providing best-in-class low-carbon energy – demonstrate how Canada is not only a competitive, but a leading, energy superpower.”