A2A and bp sign 17-year LNG SPA

A2A and bp have signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for LNG, under which A2A will purchase up to 10 LNG cargoes (equivalent to approximately 1 billion m3 of natural gas) per year from 2027 – 2044.

“The geopolitical instability that has long characterised the global scenario has highlighted the need to consolidate Italy's energy supply system, which is still highly dependent on foreign sources via pipeline,” commented Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A. “In the coming years, gas will continue to play a significant role in the security of the national system, balancing the intermittency of renewables through thermoelectric production, which is increasingly efficient thanks to next-generation combined cycle plants with efficiencies above 60%. With the signing of this important agreement, we have chosen to diversify the supply mix, benefiting from greater stability and predictability of prices in the medium-to-long term. As the second largest operator in Italy, we aim to meet the energy demand of end customers and contribute to the security and stability of the country, businesses, and citizens.”

Jerome Milongo, VP global LNG trading & origination at bp, said: “At bp, we see LNG as an essential part of the energy transition. We are pleased to conclude this LNG sale and purchase agreement with A2A and appreciate the trust that A2A has placed in us to help them further develop their LNG portfolio. Europe is a significant LNG market and this agreement with A2A expands our existing supply arrangements to the region and will strengthen long-term security of supply in Italy.”

The volume will be supplied to A2A on both a delivered ex-ship (DES) and a free on-board (FOB) basis. Under the terms of the agreement, bp will provide A2A with LNG from its diverse, global portfolio. LNG will be received and regasified at the OLT Offshore LNG Toscana terminal in Livorno, Italy, where A2A has secured multi-year regasification capacity through an auction, as well as other terminals in Europe. The contracted LNG supply will meet around 20% of A2A Group’s demand.

For A2A, the agreement is aligned with the decarbonisation targets outlined in A2A’s Industrial Plan for 2035, which aims for a 65% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions factor through the increase in renewable energy capacity, set to reach 5.7 GW, and the electrification of final energy consumption. Gas deliveries will begin in 4Q27, with a reduction in volumes starting from 2042.

Alongside the LNG SPA, the two companies will work together to enable A2A to optimise shipping capacity for a portion of the volume. During the final years of the agreement, A2A expects lower domestic gas consumption, meaning part of the supply may be redirected to other markets.