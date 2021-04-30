MHIA appoints new President of Oil & Gas Division

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), a 100% subsidiary of industrial manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has appointed Michael Sicker as President of its Oil & Gas Division. He succeeds Hiroaki Osaki, who has retired from his role as President but continues to serve as Chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation, Japan.

MHIA’s Oil & Gas division creates synergies within MHI Group’s product portfolio, providing a one-stop solution for LNG turbomachinery, engineering, digitalisation and R&D solutions. In parallel to his new role as president, Sicker will continue to serve as MHIA’s global account manager for ExxonMobil, responsible for integrating solutions that maximise customer value.

Sicker, who has served in various senior management positions in the oil and gas industry, has worked for several Mitsubishi Group companies throughout his 30-year career, playing critical roles in the formation of MHI’s Tire Machinery division in Ohio and most recently MHI Compressor International Corporation’s Texas manufacturing and service facility.

Sicker commented, “Since my career began with Mitsubishi International Corporation, I have grown to truly appreciate the company’s strong customer focus and deep commitment to managing operations with honesty and integrity. As President of the Oil & Gas Division, I look forward to the responsibility of delivering state-of-the-art compression systems as well as identifying and leading business opportunities for the MHI Group’s turbomachinery, engineering and next-generation business solutions.”

Sicker holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University, along with an MBA from Akron University.