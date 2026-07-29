Edison: QatarEnergy extends force majeure

Edison has received a further notice from QatarEnergy confirming the continuation of the force majeure event, which prevents the seller from fulfilling its contractual obligations for gas deliveries in Italy. QatarEnergy has informed Edison that it will not be able to deliver an additional three LNG cargoes scheduled for the Adriatic LNG receiving terminal in Italy. This will effectively extend the overall force majeure period from beginning of April to end of September 2026.

As a result, a total of 24 LNG cargoes is now subject to force majeure over this period, representing a total volume of approximately 3 billion m3 of natural gas.

Edison confirms its capability to source alternative gas for all its customers and to fully honour the commercial commitments it has undertaken. As of 28 July 2026, Edison reports the replacement of 17 LNG cargoes at the Adriatic LNG terminal, representing a volume of approximately 1.6 billion m3 of natural gas.

Edison holds a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion m3/y of natural gas to Italy. The contract, which has been in force since 2009, has a total duration of 25 years.