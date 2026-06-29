Naftogaz and US delegation discuss equipment, LNG supplies, and joint investment projects

Naftogaz Group held a series of substantive meetings with the United States delegation during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdansk. This year saw the largest US delegation in the history of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The discussions involved representatives of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., and the U.S. EXIM Bank.

Key topics included investment projects prepared by Naftogaz Group, the potential involvement of US companies, and co-operation with DFC and the EXIM Bank to attract financing for projects in Ukraine.

Another key topic was the upcoming procurement of US-made equipment needed to restore Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure.

Expanding purchases of US LNG also remains a priority for Naftogaz Group. The company is interested in concluding direct long-term contracts with US producers. For Ukraine, this means enhanced energy security, supply diversification, and predictability for the years ahead.

The meetings were attended by US Deputy Secretary of State, Jeremy Lewin, who led the US delegation, Joshua Volz, Special Envoy for Energy Integration at the DOE, Spencer Chretien, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance in Europe and Eurasia, and Andrew Rapp, Senior Advisor at the DOE.

“We discussed the investment projects prepared by Naftogaz Group and the potential involvement of US companies in their implementation. We also focused on expanding trade finance instruments for operations in Ukraine, the upcoming procurement of US-made equipment to restore damaged energy infrastructure, and further increasing purchases of US LNG. For Ukraine, this is directly linked to energy security, supply diversification, and predictability for the years ahead,” said Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

During URC 2026, Naftogaz and US EXIM Bank signed an agreement to work on a financing mechanism of up to US$300 million. The mechanism would support purchases by Naftogaz Group companies of equipment, works, and services from US suppliers and contractors.