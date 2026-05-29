Edison: QatarEnergy extends force majeure until mid-August

Edison has received a further extension of the force majeure notice from QatarEnergy covering an additional five LNG cargoes, scheduled for delivery to the Adriatic LNG terminal between July and mid-August 2026. To date, therefore, a total of 17 LNG cargoes are subject to force majeure, representing a volume of approximately 2.2 billion m3 of gas.

Since receiving the first notification from QatarEnergy in early March 2026, Edison has continued to work on replacing the volumes and maintaining the delivery slots. As of 25 May 2026, Edison reports that it has replaced nine out of the now 17 cargoes, representing a volume of approximately 1 billion m3 of natural gas.

The company confirms that it does not anticipate any impact on its end customers, thanks to the mitigation measures undertaken and the portfolio management activities already initiated.

Edison notes that the latest cargoes from Qatar date back to the end of March 2026, and that it received a total of 1.6 billion m3 of natural gas during 1Q26.

Edison holds a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion m3/y of gas to Italy. The contract, which has been in force since 2009, has a total duration of 25 years.