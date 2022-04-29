HAM inaugurates Montmarault LNG service station

HAM Group and LNG France have opened a new LNG service station in Montmarault, France, located on the road to Moulins 44, near exit 11 of the A71, the motorway that connects Orleans with Clermont-Ferrand, and the E62, which connects Limoges with Macon.

HAM has installed in this important logistics hub a new concept of mobile unit called HAM EDUX Extended, easily transportable, developed by the HAM Criogénica R&D team and adapted to French legislation. This new service station allows the storage and refuel of LNG to heavy vehicles and trucks.

It has a dispenser with two LNG hoses that allow refuelling quickly and safely, and one payment terminal which allows you to use any debit or credit card or the HAM card for professional use, only for companies and freelancers.

The new LNG service station in Montmarault, France, is open 24 hours a day throughout the year and is remotely monitored to guarantee its perfect operation and to quickly resolve any incident.

With this new service station, HAM expands its network of gas stations, currently made up of more than 100 service stations, which are available on the main transport routes in Spain and Europe.

HAM continues to bet on natural gas for vehicles (NGV), a sustainable and real alternative to other more polluting fuels, reducing emissions and respecting the environment.