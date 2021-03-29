GTT and SDARI obtain AiP for LNG fuelled bulk carriers

GTT and the ship designer SDARI have received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV for a new technical solution applied to LNG fuelled bulk carriers (Newcastlemax type) fitted with GTT membrane tank. GTT designed the tank up to the supporting steel wall and its integration into the vessel was studied by SDARI.

This AiP confirms that the membrane fuel tank solution complies with safety regulations and is technically feasible onboard LNG fuelled bulk carriers. This design improvement can offer increased autonomy and reduce sulfur and greenhouse gas emissions compared to a standard Newcastlemax design. Furthermore, it offers great flexibility as vessels can sail a Brazil-China round trip with unique LNG bunkering. This reliable solution, with optimal LNG storage, does not affect the available cargo space nor the vessel's accommodation.

GTT, SDARI and DNV studied, among other things, the structural arrangement of the LNG tank above the engine room, the dimensioning of the LNG injection system from the tank to the engines, as well as the interface of the LNG bunker station. Aspects relating to naval architecture, such as damaged stability, were also reviewed by DNV.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “GTT's teams are once again demonstrating the excellence and performance of the technological solutions developed by the Group, whose mission is to support our customers facing the many challenges of the energy transition. We are all very proud to be able to bring to shipowners today, following DNV's approval, a new bulk carrier solution that is both competitive and sustainable.”

Morten Løvstad, VP and Global Business Director - Bulk Carriers of DNV, said “This new design is yet another proof of the many innovations taking place to facilitate decarbonisation within the transportation of dry bulk cargo. It is the first AiP issued by DNV for the use of membrane technology as fuel tank onboard bulk carriers, and forms an important milestone.”

Wang Gangyi, the Chief Engineer of SDARI, said: “SDARI is delighted to receive this Approval in Principle from DNV. This type of vessel is another R&D achievement that combines the latest technology in the market enabling future shipping in line with carbon peak and carbon neutral targets.”